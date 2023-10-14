Bond County Tax Bills Mailed

Bond County Treasurer Colleen Camp has announced the property tax bills have been mailed.

They were put in the mail Thursday, and Camp believes taxpayers will receive them early next week.

The first installment due date is November 30 with the second installment due January 30, 2024.

Bills are available online and online payment is open at bond county il . gov / treasurer /

Treasurer Camp stated taxpayers who normally deduct their property taxes on their tax return need to pay in full by the end of the year.