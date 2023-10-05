Bond County Youth Program Offers A Place Where Kids Can Belong, Lead, Learn

4-H members in Illinois will join the 6 million youth across the country in celebrating National 4-H Week Oct. 1-7. Clubs around Illinois celebrate this week by highlighting the remarkable 4H youth in their communities and showcasing the incredible experiences that 4H offers young people.

Illinois 4-H is the flagship youth program for the University of Illinois Extension and the largest out-of-school youth organization in Illinois. 4-H youth development programs in Bond County challenge youth to “learn by doing” with fun, hands-on activities. Kids can learn, practice, and demonstrate new skills while exploring the interests that are important to them.

In 4-H, youth are brought together in clubs led by caring adults who welcome them as a part of the larger 4-H family.

In 4-H, members learn about topics that interest them through projects. That could be anything from learning how to cook, build a robot, or care for the environment. Members can explore these topics through 4-H experiences such as community clubs, special interest clubs, workshops, and more.

There are several community clubs across the county that meet monthly and a wide range of special interest clubs currently in Bond county. Or you can start a new community club or special interest club of your own.

As members get organized in their clubs for the new 4-H year, they are also filling out award applications and looking back on the 22-23 program year. More than 175 members exhibited almost 350 projects. Award recipients for 4-H General Projects and Animal Shows included:

For questions about 4-H, or information on getting involved, contact Cheralee at 618-664-3665 or email her at vohlken@illinois.edu. Or you can find them on Facebook at BondCountyIL4H.