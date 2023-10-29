Brownstown Man Arrested After Shots Fired In Domestic Incident

38 year old Cody A. Summers, of Brownstown, was taken into custody Thursday, October 26, after a shot was reportedly fired inside a residence and after Summers fled the scene.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call Thursday evening at 7:38 PM referencing a hostile male subject who would not leave a residence in rural Brownstown. Upon arrival, deputies learned it was a domestic incident involving a firearm. A shot was reportedly fired inside the home and the male subject fled on foot. No one was injured by the gunshot.

Officers set up a perimeter and began a search that also involved the Illinois State Police Air Operations.

Cody Summers was located in a tree line northwest of the residence at 10:22 PM and was taken into custody without incident. The firearm was located a short distance away.

Additional assistance was provided at the scene by the Vandalia Police and St. Elmo Police Departments. RuralMed Ambulance was also staged nearby.

Summers is facing charges of alleged Aggravated Domestic Battery, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm.