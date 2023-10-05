Brownstown Man Sentenced To Three Years

Raymond Feltner, age 32 of Brownstown, recently entered a negotiated plea of guilty in Fayette County Circuit Court to a felony charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

He was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, with credit for 82 days served.

It was alleged Feltner possessed a knife with a blade of four inches after he had been previously convicted of burglary in Effingham County. The incident occurred on September 5, 2022.

Online court records also indicate the defendant was sentenced to three years in prison, to run concurrently with the other sentence, for possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine.