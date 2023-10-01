Burcham Elected Chairwoman of Community Bankers Association

Sheila Burcham, market president of Bradford National Bank in Irvington, was elected chairwoman of the Community Bankers Association of Illinois (CBAI) at the association’s annual convention held recently in Indianapolis, IN. Burcham serves on the CBAI Board of Directors and Strategic Planning Committee. She also assists CBAI’s first vice chairman and the second vice chairman in conducting the association’s affairs.

Burcham received her Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale. She is a graduate of the Bankers School in Champaign, IL, and the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. She has served on the Community BancInsurance Services, Community BancService Corporation (both for-profit subsidiaries of CBAI), the Faster Payments Committee of the CBAI and many others throughout her career.

Burcham began her career as a teller at Community Trust Bank, Irvington, at the age of 16. She worked in all areas of the bank until she was promoted to CEO in June of 1999, and eventually became president and chairman of the board. Following the recent merger, she now serves as market president for Bradford National Bank.

“I have been involved in banking my entire adult life and I understand the impact a community bank can make on the towns they serve,” Burcham said. “I’m honored to help guide CBAI in the coming year as they continue to assist community banks throughout Illinois.”

Burcham’s current civic duties include serving on Centralia Industrial Commission, participating in Greater Centralia Chamber of Commerce and Nashville Chamber of Commerce activities, and serving on the Helping Hands Board of Centralia.

Burcham and her husband, Matt, are residents of Nashville. They are parents of three daughters; Brooke, who attends McKendree University in Lebanon; Brittany, who is married to Jonathan Evans of Mascoutah; and Danielle, who is married to Jonathon Stambaugh and lives in Auburn, Alabama. The Burchams have four grandsons, Leland Stambaugh, Roland Stambaugh, Micah Evans, and Ashton Evans, and one granddaughter, Everly Evans.

Michael Ennen, President, and CEO of Bradford National Bank, said, “Sheila lives and breathes community banking and is a perfect fit for the CBAI board.” He added, “We are extremely proud of her and are excited that she is part of the Bradford team.”