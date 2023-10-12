Burglary-Car Theft In Greenville This Week

The Bond County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary and vehicle theft that occurred earlier this week near Greenville.

Paul Merrifield reported to the sheriff’s department Tuesday afternoon that he discovered his shed, located along Illinois Rt. 140 near the hospital, had been forcibly entered and a car stolen from it.

The vehicle is a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro, colored primer gray, as it was about to be painted.

The incident is believed to have occurred between Monday night and when Merrifield drove by and noticed a shed door open about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Bond County Chief Deputy Josh Hill told WGEL Illinois State Police Crime Scene officers were called to the scene to aid in the investigation.

Hill asks anyone with information about the burglary and theft to contact the sheriff’s office at 664-2151.