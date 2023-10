2024 is another election year in Illinois.

Candidates can circulate petitions at this time. Filing of petitions will occur November 27 through December 4, according to Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert.

The primary election is set for Tuesday, March 19.

In Bond County, offices on the ballot will include state’s attorney, circuit clerk, coroner, supervisor of assessments, county board seats in districts two and four, and precinct committeemen.