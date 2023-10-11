Capri IGA Being Sold

Randy and Debbie Vasel have been involved in the grocery business in Greenville and Hillsboro for over four decades with the Capri IGA stores. Soon the businesses will have a new owner.

The Vasels have decided to sell both stores to Tyler Morse, who lives in Hoffman. The goal is for the transfers to occur by the end of this month.

Randy Vasel said they have searched for several years to find a company or someone to buy the stores who would treat employees right, keeping everyone. “We care a lot about our people,” he told WGEL.

Vasel said Tyler was willing to ensure that would happen and he’s qualified, having 26 years in the grocery industry.

He is pleased the new owner will maintain the same union contract, which Vasel believes is good for the employees and customers. “I feel confident he’ll do a good job for the two communities we’re in,” Vasel commented.

Capri IGA, started by Debbie Vasel’s father and mother, has been in Greenville and Hillsboro since 1960, and Randy Vasel has been with it 48 years. “I care a lot about our businesses and communities, and want to make sure they’re taken care of,” Randy stated.

Morse has 26 years of grocery experience in retail and wholesale. He started as a bagger at age 15, worked in produce, dairy, frozen and meat departments, and for the last seven years has been with UNFI, which supplies food to stores.

Vasel said he and his wife will continue to live in Greenville.