Carlinville Funeral Home Under Investigation

KSDK-TV in St. Louis reports a Carlinville funeral home is being accused of allegedly giving families the wrong cremated remains.

The station announced the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office is investigating Heinz Funeral Home in Carlinville.

Coroner Jim Allmon told KSDK his office has discovered the funeral home allegedly provided the wrong cremated remains to multiple families, while other families received ashes even though their loved one was not cremated.

According to the St. Louis TV station, multiple law enforcement agencies are looking into the situation.

The coroner is trying to verify families have the correct ashes by checking the pin numbers typically at the top of the remains.