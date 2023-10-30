CEO Students Visit WGEL, Share Details On Class Project

The Bond County CEO class visited our studios last Friday to tour our facilities and hear about how we conduct business.

Grace Sperandio, a senior at Greenville High School, and Addison Hebenstreit, a Mulberry Grove High School senior, told us about their program.

Grace said the program takes high school seniors out of the classroom setting and strives to get them out in the community, meeting business owners and leaders to make connections.

Addison said the program gives them a chance to learn a lot about their community.

Click below to hear more:

https://wgel.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/CEO-1.mp3

Addison said the class wanted to visit WGEL since we’re a unique business that doesn’t sell a physical product. Grace said their facilitator, Amanda Dussold, said WGEL had a great presentation regarding sales and she wanted the students to keep that in mind when they launch their individual businesses.

Click below for more:

The launching of individual businesses will come next semester, but for this semester, they’re working on their class project, to raise seed money for their individual businesses.

The class business will be a “Dancing with Bond County” event on December 2 at the American Farm Heritage Museum. Local celebrities will provide the entertainment by dancing for the audience. The meal will be catered and more details will be announced soon.

CEO students meet every Monday through Friday, from 7:30 to 9 AM, prior to their regular school day.

WGEL appreciates the students visiting us and we encourage you to keep up with the class via their Facebook page!