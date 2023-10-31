Chamber Trunk Or Treat Draws Big Crowd

Many Halloween trunk or treat events were held late last week in Bond County with the first one last Thursday in downtown Greenville.

Some of the trunk-or-treats had to face rainy conditions, but that was not the case at Thursday’s Greenville Chamber of Commerce event.

WGEL’s Jeff Leidel talked with the Chamber’s Executive Director Elaine McNamara during that trunk-or-treat. She said she was so pleased with both the weather and the turnout. She complimented all of the organizations and businesses that participated.

Youngsters and many adults were dressed in costumes to visit the businesses and organizations which gave away candy and other items at their vehicles.