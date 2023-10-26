Charge Filed In Bank Robbery

A Greenville man has been charged in Bond County Circuit Court with Wednesday afternoon’s robbery at the Bank of Hillsboro in Greenville.

Brett S. Turok, age 38, whose last known address was listed as Rt. 140, Greenville, faces a Class 1 felony charge of financial institution robbery.

The state alleges Turok, by use of intimidation, took unauthorized control of currency from the bank.

The state notes a motor vehicle was allegedly used in the commission of the offense.

The robbery was reported at 1:38 p.m. Wednesday and police began searching for a subject, who reportedly fled on foot then was known to be travelling by car.

Chief of Police Stefan Neece said information about the vehicle was obtained and distributed to area police. An Illinois State Trooper spotted the westbound vehicle on I-70 and followed it.

The driver of the car turned off at the Route 4 exit where police were successful in stopping the unit.

Turok was taken into custody without incident just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

It was not an armed robbery. Chief Neece said the subject allegedly passed a note at the bank demanding money.

No one was injured at the bank.