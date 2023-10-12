City Buys Downtown Building In Plaza Area

The City of Greenville is still working on a downtown plaza plan and Tuesday night, the Greenville City Council purchased another building.

The plaza is to be constructed on North Second Street, between College Avenue and Oak Street.

Tuesday’s action obtains the building at 220 North Second Street. It is being bought from Attorney Alicia Granito for $300,000.

The building will be used for a City of Greenville Visitors Center. The city has agreed not to demolish the building for a period of 25 years, since it is intended to be a visitor’s center.

City Manager Jo Hollenkamp said the original building will be maintained, but the city plans on demolishing the back garage. Granito will be allowed to continue to use the building, rent free, until the city is ready to renovate it.

Hollenkamp said the visitor center was part of the state grant initiative, which was funded at $1.9 million, however the city will pay for the purchase and renovations as part of its grant match.

The city now owns all of the buildings on the east side on that block of North Second Street. It also owns the former Bond County Office Building on the west side.

Bids for building demolition were to be opened Thursday. This would include the former Marti office building, the former F.P. Joy & Company Building and the former Bond County building.

Plans are for the downtown plaza to include a stage, seating area, water feature and restrooms. Eventually, there could also be a kids’ playground area.