City Council Meets Tuesday

The Greenville City Council will meet Tuesday, October 10 at 7 p.m. in the municipal building.

There will be a presentation on the proposed sports bar at the downtown Watson’s building, and a presentation about the Greenville Public Library will also be given.

The council will consider the purchase of the building at 220 North Second Street, a traffic study for future economic development, and an agreement to no longer provide water to the Village of Donnellson.

Council members are also expected to talk once again about chickens in the city limits. A chicken ordinance was passed by the council last month.