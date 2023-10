The Greenville City Council has scheduled a special meeting for Monday, October 30 at 6 p.m. in the municipal building.

The council will review bids obtained for demolition of downtown buildings, including the FP Joy structure, the former Marti office building, and the former Bond County office annex.

All of the buildings are in the area where the city plans to have a downtown plaza, on North Second Street between College Avenue and Oak Street.