City Fall Leaf Vacuuming To Begin

The City of Greenville announces that the fall leaf vacuuming program will start Monday, October 16.

City workers will vacuum leaves through Friday, December 15, weather permitting.

Residents are asked to rake leaves to the edge of the curb or yard so the vacuum unit can reach them. Leaves should not go into the street.

Keep leaf piles no higher than three feet and make sure sticks, brush and other debris are not in them.

Residents can visit the City of Greenville website to see the map showing when leaves will be picked up in areas of the city.

The city also recommends leaves be disposed of by mulching them, placing them in a compost bin, or bagging them. Call 664-1644, extension 1050, to leave a message to have bagged leaves picked up. Leaves should be bagged in bio-degradable bags, and free bags are available at the Municipal Building.

The leaf burning season begins November 2 and runs through December 31. Leaf burning permits are required from the city.

Burning is only permitted on private property, Mondays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the first and third weekends of the month, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. No leaf burning is permitted on any legal holiday during the burning season.

City officials advise the goal of vacuuming and collecting leaves is to minimize the need to burn leaves.