City Tourism Committee Addresses Funding Requests

The Greenville Tourism Committee met last Thursday with two funding requests on the agenda.

The committee approved $3,000, the amount budgeted for the Greenville University homecoming.

Kathy Brewer, Laura Wall, Om Jogi, and Chintal Patel voted in favor. Sharon Grimes and Janie Nelson abstained, due to connections with the university.

GU homecoming is October 19 through October 21. The university was asking the city for $7,700 in tourism funds, to help in event marketing.

The committee also approved the request of $3,000 to promote the annual I70 Coaches Baseball Clinic. It will be held over two days in January of 2024.

The motion to approve passed on a 6-0 vote. $3,000 was the amount in the tourism budget for the clinic.