County Board Approves Electric Rate And Renews Electric Agreement

The Bond County Board has renewed its agreement with Good Energy for electricity.

The board approved a motion at Tuesday night’s meeting to accept the agreement. The vote was 4-0 with Chris Timmermann absent.

Steve Bryant, representing Good Energy, spoke to the board at its September 19 meeting, advising that for about 10 years the company has been obtaining electric prices and making recommendations to the county board. He said over the years, the partnership has resulted in the county saving over $100,000 in electric costs.

Ameren continues to be the electric distribution company.

Bryant said electric costs have increased, but Homefield had the best bid for the county. In December of 2022, the price per kilowatt hour was .058, and the new price is .083 per kilowatt hour.

The price was locked in for 36 months, which is also the term of the county’s agreement with Good Energy.

Kim Taylor, executive director of FAYCO, presented the 777 board’s levy request, which was accepted by the county board.

Taylor said the levy request is $124,100, and the tax money is used to assist individuals with developmental disabilities.

The county board recently agreed to use interest money from the federal ARPA funds it had received to help fire districts in obtaining equipment.

At Tuesday’s meeting, requests from the Smithboro and Keyesport fire districts were approved.

The Smithboro District receives $5,625 while the Keyesport District amount is $4,500. When setting up guidelines for the money, the board agreed to give more to districts that are entirely in Bond County.