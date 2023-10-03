County & Rural Med Approve New Contract

Rural Med EMS and the Bond County Special Service District have approved a restated agreement for ambulance service in the district, which consists of the majority of Bond County and those areas not covered by any other ambulance service.

The current agreement expires on December 31.

The new one is for a maximum of four additional one-year terms, with the expiration date being December 31, 2027, unless terminated by one of the parties.

The new agreement was approved on a 5-0 vote of the SSD board, which consists of members of the Bond County Board.

Rural Med began providing ambulance service to Bond County Special Service District Area Number One on January 1, 2021.