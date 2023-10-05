DeMoulin Museum Hosts Sewing Workshop

The DeMoulin Museum hosted its 2nd Annual Sewing Workshop in conjunction with Bond County 4-H on Sunday, October 1. Eight youngsters attended the session, during which they made pillow covers – each with a pocket to hold a book. The kids were also given DeMoulin Museum coloring books.

Volunteer instructors were Grace Haynes, Carin Hilpert, Ashleigh Peacock, Carol Steinkamp, Melissa Steinkamp, Paige Todd, and Marcia Walker, all of whom are past or present employees of DeMoulin Bros. & Co.

Cheralee Vohlken with the Bond County University of Illinois Extension office and DeMoulin Museum curator John Goldsmith coordinated the event.

The DeMoulin Museum received an Award of Merit for Community Partnership from the Illinois Association of Museum’s for last year’s sewing workshop.