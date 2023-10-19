Donnellson Greenville Water Agreement Addressed

The City of Greenville has been selling water to the Village of Donnellson, but that will change soon.

The Village of Donnellson has required water users to be on a boil order for many days this year.

Donnellson officials recently requested their water service be provided by EJ Water. The Greenville City Council agreed to that at last week’s meeting, entering into an agreement in which EJ Water assumes the contract.

Greenville City Manager Jo Hollenkamp explained the situation Greenville and Donnellson were facing. She said the matter has been a long time coming. The city used to provide a lot of water to the Coffeen power plant through an eight-inch main. When the plant closed, the city still provided water to Donnellson and eight customers on Red Ball Trail. That doesn’t require as much water and it becomes stale. Hollenkamp said the Donnellson water rate is less than what it costs Greenville to produce water. In order for the City to meet the chlorine residual, they would have to add a substation or booster, which is cost-prohibitive.

Click below to hear her comments:

Greenville and Donnellson entered into the contract in August of 2017.

Hollenkamp said they are still looking for water solutions for eight customers in the area of Red Ball Trail and Mt. Moriah Avenue.