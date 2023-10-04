Donnellson Man Faces Multiple Charges In Bond County

A Donnellson man has been charged in Bond County Court with several charges stemming from a residential burglary and police chase.

Kyle E. Phillips, age 30, of Donnellson faces eight felony charges and one misdemeanor. He is accused of allegedly burglarizing a house Sunday night, and also leading police on a pursuit Sunday night.

The house is along Maple Grove Avenue, north of Greenville.

An investigation was held by the Bond County Sheriff’s Department after the burglary was reported by the home owner Monday morning.

A deputy told WGEL after an investigation was conducted it led to a suspect for the burglary, and then it was realized that suspect, Phillips, was already in custody from the pursuit, meaning the home burglary allegedly occurred before the chase.

The pursuit began about 9:30 p.m. Sunday as Greenville police were investigating a hit and run incident. Phillips was observed on a motorcycle and when a deputy tried to stop him, he continued on.

The pursuit went through Greenville onto Old National Trail, then back to Greenville and ended at Willard Street.

Phillips is charged with residential burglary and criminal damage to property for doing between $500 and $10,000 in damage to the concrete floor of the garage at the home.

Felony charges filed due to the pursuit include two for aggravated battery to a peace officer, two for resisting a peace officer, and single charges of threatening a public official, and aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude police. The misdemeanor charge is for disorderly conduct.

The state alleges the defendant kicked a Bond County deputy and Greenville officer, threatened an officer with future bodily harm, fled from the deputy on a motorcycle at a speed of at least 21 miles per hour over the speed limit, and struggled with the deputy who was trying to arrest him, which led to knee and wrist injuries to the deputy.

The disorderly conduct charge alleges Phillips disturbed hospital staff at HSHS Holy Family Hospital by being combative.

State’s Attorney Dora Mann filed a motion to deny pretrial release of Phillips from custody and it was granted by Circuit Court Judge Christopher Bauer. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 18.