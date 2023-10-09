Fall Events At Carlyle Lake

The arrival of fall introduces magnificent colors to the landscape of Carlyle Lake along with an abundance of enjoyable, outdoor experiences for all. Throughout October, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Carlyle Lake Project, in cooperation with various local organizations, will host several family-oriented events.

On October 14th, River Bend Astronomy Club will be at the Dam East Boat Ramp picnic shelter from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. to observe the annular solar eclipse. Telescopes will be set up for public use and club members will be available to educate visitors on the astronomical event. In addition to the eclipse event, an Owl Prowl will be held that evening, on October 14th, at the Carlyle Lake Outdoor Classroom from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Uncover the characteristics that make owls such a mystery, then embark on a guided hike in hopes to hear these fascinating creatures. This event will be hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in partnership with Carlyle Lake Birding Group and Case-Halstead Public Library.

The festivities continue October 20th and 21st with the Carlyle Lake Haunted Trail. Participants will take a hayride down to the Little Prairie Nature Trail where ghosts and goblins await. The trail will be open from 6:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. both nights. Admission will be $10 per person, which supports the 2024 Fireworks Spectacular. Parking and tickets for the Carlyle Lake Haunted Trail will be at the Dam West Boat Ramp on the day of the event. The Pick of the Patch Fall Festival will also be held on October 21st, from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. in the Dam West Recreation Area. This annual event will include fall-themed art, crafts, and food vendors.

Lastly, on October 28th, the 2nd Annual Halloween Hustle 5K Run/Walk, hosted by the Friends of Carlyle Lake, will be held at 9:00 a.m. Participants can register at https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Carlyle/FriendsofCarlyleLakeHalloweenHustle. Later that evening, the Dam West Campground will host a Camper & Family Trick-or-Treat from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. This occasion is open to friends and family of registered campers with proper identification.

For more information regarding these special events please contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or e-mail us at carlyle.lake@usace.army.mil.