Four Arrested On Drug Charges In Montgomery County

On Wednesday, October 18, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the South Central Illinois Drug Task Force, Litchfield Police Department, Nokomis Police Department, and Hillsboro Police Department, made multiple narcotics related arrests.

Based on information received during narcotics investigations conducted within Montgomery County, arrest warrants were obtained from Montgomery County State’s Attorney Affrunti for 39 year old Henry A. Vincent (39) of Irving for alleged Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine, 25 year old Matthew R. Meyer of Butler for alleged Unlawful Delivery of Controlled Substance, 36 year old Tiffanie A. Thacker of Coffeen for alleged Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine, and 47 year old Keith D. Smith of Nokomis for alleged Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine.

Further investigations are pending and officials with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office state more arrests are inevitable.