A trip to the Greenville Public Library this Friday the 13th will be lucky for you if you like M&Ms.

Library Director Jo Keillor told WGEL October 13 is National M&M Day and everyone who checks out materials will receive a free snack sized back of M&Ms courtesy of Midland States Bank.

The library is open Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 664-3115.