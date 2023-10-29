Friends Of The Greenville Public Library Authors’ Roundtable

The Friends of the Greenville Public Library is hosting its second authors’ roundtable on Thursday, November 2 at the Milk House in Greenville.

The event begins at 7 p.m.

Five authors will share their writing experiences. Each have newly published books, and for four of them they are their first books.

Bond County residents, JoAnn Bockenfeld, Rachel Terry, and Randi Workman will be on the panel, in addition to Becca Kinzer from Springfield and Cheryl Cheatham from Marine.

Kinzer is a close friend of a Greenville resident and Cheatham has published four books.

Two of the authors write children’s books, two write fantasy and the other author’s story is a romantic comedy.

At the end of the panel discussion, the audience will be able to ask questions. The authors will have copies of their books to sell.