Friends Of The Greenville Public Library Holiday Tree Silent Auction

The Friends of the Greenville Public Library is inviting businesses, groups, and individuals to decorate a tree for its fundraising Holiday Tree Silent Auction.

Sponsors are needed to purchase a tree, and groups or individuals are needed to decorate them. Participants will pay a $30 registration fee to the Friends’ group and they will be furnished with a three-foot artificial tree to decorate in their unique style.

Trees will be available for pickup beginning October 27 at the Greenville Public Library. Only 20 trees will be allowed for the event.

The decorated trees must be returned by November 8 as they will be placed on display at The Milk house in Greenville. Trees will be available for viewing and bidding until December 2.

The final viewing and bidding will be on December 2 from 10 a.m. to noon.

In addition to bidding on trees, viewers can also vote in the contests for the “Prettiest Tree” and the “Tree With The Most Creative Decorations.”

Registration forms will be available at the Greenville Public Library and the Chamber of Commerce office.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Greenville Public Library.