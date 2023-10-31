GHS Auxiliary Gym Ready

The new auxiliary gymnasium at Greenville High School is now in use.

Monday was the first day the GHS girls’ basketball program could practice and that first practice was held in the new gym.

A hallway west of the main gymnasium adjoins the two.

The new gym floor is high school regulation size, with scoreboards on both ends. Seating consists of five rows the length of the gym on the south side.

GHS Athletic Director Joe Alstat said the gym is an important addition for the school, noting that gym time is hard to find during winter sports. He said it will be used a lot for practices, could be used for P.E. classes, and may even be used for freshman games.

Click below to hear his comments:

Most contests will continue to be held in the main gymnasium.

The new gym was built and the high school cafeteria expanded thanks to a $4 million gift from the J. Arlen Parker Estate, through the AMP Family Foundation.

Parker was a star athlete and alumnus of Greenville High School.