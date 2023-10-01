GHS Homecoming Queen & King Crowned Saturday

This year’s homecoming week at Greenville High School came to a close Saturday night with the dance and coronation in the gymnasium.

The highlight of the night was the crowning of the homecoming queen and king.

Click below to hear Homecoming Sponsor Erin Haake announce Tiffany Rohr and Wyatt Emken as this year’s royalty:

Queen Tiffany Rohr is the daughter of Rachelle (rah-shell) Carroll of Pocahontas.

King Wyatt Emken is the son of Michael and Michelle Emken of Greenville.

Other queen candidates were Lola Carman, Sidney Griffin, Alexandra Pichaske and Avery Self. Other king candidates included Nicholas Grull, Hayden Hibbs, Kalen Gardner, and Own Goodall.

Students from other classes on the homecoming court were Kaylee Beard, Ramzi Stefanisin, Ella Jurgena, Keeleigh Vallery, Ryleigh Plannette, Ada Jefferson, Kaleb Johnson, Tanner Mueller, Trey Melton, Michael Valleroy, Gage Glynn, and Drake Graber.

Last year’s queen and king, Mary Claire Dannaman and Chase Ruble, were also in attendance.