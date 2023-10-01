GHS Production Of “And Then There Were None” Thursday – Saturday

Students in the Bond County Unit 2 High School theater program have been hard at work since the beginning of school, preparing their production of the Agatha Christie classic, “And Then There Were None”.

Cast member Mollie Kate Mifflin told us the play is about a group of people who were all called to a mysterious island and are killed off one by one.

Student Assistant Director Nico Waugh said the shows will be at 7 PM Thursday, October 5, through Saturday, October 7, and at 2 PM on Sunday, October 8. Tickets are available in the school office or Meraki Florist.

Cast member Garrett Young said tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for students in advance, or $1 more at the door.

