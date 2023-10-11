Grand Levee At Historic Vandalia Statehouse

The Vandalia Statehouse Historic Site will host its annual Grand Levee celebration Saturday, October 14.

The event is a celebration of the grand receptions that were held during the 1800s to honor government dignitaries and important visitors.

This year’s Grand Levee is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

A variety of activities will be presented including artisans demonstrating various crafts. Performances will feature Abraham Lincoln presenter Randy Duncan and folk musician Chris Vallo.

The Times of History travelling museum will feature a collection of Lincoln Memorabilia.

Childrens activities include 1800s period games, the World Bird Sanctuary and Animal Tales.

The Vandalia Statehouse was the capitol building of Illinois from 1836 to 1839.