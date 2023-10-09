Grass Fire Serves As Reminder To Move Over

At 11:38 AM Monday, October 9, Smithboro Firefighters responded to a report of a grass fire at the 52 mile marker on Interstate 70. Firefighters arrived on scene at around the 50.5 mile marker and the fire was traveling east down the south side of the East bound lane with a total of 1/8th of an acre of grass burned.

Firefighters extinguished the fire without incident and were on scene for about an hour.

Smithboro fire personnel report the biggest issue they faced was traffic and drivers who reportedly did not want to move over into the next lane and didn’t slow down properly. Motorists made it difficult for fire apparatuses to get by and to get where they were needed. Officials ask you to remember Scott’s Law, which requires you to proceed cautiously when an emergency vehicle is stopped. Drivers are required to move over and change lanes and/or slow down if changing lanes is not possible.

They ask everyone to do their part to keep volunteer firefighters safe while they are trying to keep you safe and to help those in need.