Greenville FFA Sees Success In Ag Sales Contests

The Greenville FFA participated in the Section 19 Ag Sales contest last Wednesday. They placed 2nd as a team with Ryan Lehn placing 1st individually and Kaleb Johnson placing 10th individually. Other team members included Payten Suzuki and Aubrey Wall. The team advanced to the district competition on Thursday night and placed 6th overall in district

The Agricultural Sales CDE consists of activities closely related to the entire sales process. Participants are tested on their verbal, written, and interactive communication skills. They must demonstrate product knowledge, including features and benefits of a product, potential customer objections to a product, and proper product use. Participants are asked to exhibit skills in the sales process, such as identifying prospective customers, introducing a product to a customer, planning, and conducting a sales call, and closing a sale. In addition, participants are evaluated on maintaining customers and handling customer complaints.