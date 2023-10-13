GU Announces Homecoming Weekend Activities

Greenville University invites community members, alums, and friends to campus for Homecoming activities October 19 – 21, 2023.

The weekend starts with a Greenville University choir concert at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Whitlock Music Center and a reception in the renovated Luzader Chapel.

Friday morning begins with a prayer event with President Davis expressing gratitude to God through the decades of GU’s history, followed by a reception at the Tidball Alumni House. Other highlights of the day include the Homecoming Parade at 4 p.m. along College Avenue, the consecration of the new residence hall under construction on College Avenue at 5 p.m., and at 5:30 p.m., the street fair on the square with food trucks and live music. A presentation event, RISE UP: A Vision for the future of GU, will commence at 6 p.m. at Whitlock Music Center, to share the priorities, the goals, and the projects as GU moves toward the future. A concert will follow by recording artist Michael W. Smith. Seating is limited and RSVP’s are required at https://www.greenville.edu/events-calendar/2023/10/20/rise-up-a-vision-for-gu.

Friday evening events also include a men’s alumni baseball game at 6 p.m. at the Robert E. Ish Smith Field, a Women’s Volleyball match versus Mississippi University for Women at 7 p.m. in H.J. Long Gymnasium, and a bonfire at 8 p.m. at Tidball Alumni House.

Saturday’s activities begin with the Panther 5K run/walk and children’s fun run. There is still time to register for this fun, family event at panther5k.org. Awards will be presented to winners in various age groups.

“This event is a highlight for the university and everyone in the community,” says Tina Watterson, Coordinator of Advancement and Alumni Engagement. “Bring your whole family out to run or walk and enjoy the fall weather, then stay for all the other great activities throughout the day!”

Saturday’s events include regular season sports competitions, alumni games, the Homecoming Honors Banquet, and various class reunions. A complete schedule is available at Greenville.edu/homecoming.

The weekend culminates in the Homecoming Honors Banquet, celebrating the 2023 alumni awardees and Athletic Hall of Fame inductees. This year’s awardees include Distinguished Alumnus David R. Goodnight ’83, who leads others through business litigation and many philanthropic endeavors, reflecting GU’s mission of Christ-like character and service in all he does; Outstanding Young Alumna Lindsay J. Burton ’18, junior high school math teacher and coach with Dieterich Unit 30 Schools whose care and efforts for students shines the light of Christ in this dark world; The Gene A. Kamp Loyalty Awardee, H. Kent Krober ’78, an unabashed fan of his alma mater and the students who pass through its doors, faithfully serving GU throughout his career and volunteering in his retirement. The Robert A. Briner Salt and Light Awardee, Carol S. Langley ’83, owner and operator of Victory Reigns Ranch, a faith-based equine-assisted ministry in Cherry Valley, Illinois. Complete awardee bios are available on GU’s website.

Athletic Hall of Fame inductees include:

Robert M. Aguilar ’02, a football standout with all-conference honors as a freshman offensive lineman, and then a three-time first team all-conference linebacker. Qualifying for the 2000 NCCAA Victory Bowl in Canton, Ohio and earning the title NCCAA Linebacker of the Year, today he teaches and coaches in his home state of Texas.

Bryson D. Taylor ’07, a six-time NCAA Division III track and field All-American and an all-conference honoree in football and basketball. Today he serves youth enrolled in special education, and coaches in Illinois.

JaMecia L. McCall ’08, GU’s fourth female NCAA Division III All-American in track and field with superior performances in the long jump. Today she coaches track and field in Webster Groves and serves youth in the special school district of St. Louis County.

The 1989 men’s tennis team who, led by NAIA District 20 Coach of the Year Rick Stephens, qualified for the NAIA national championship in Kansas City for the first time.

Emily Reinneck Stearns ’23, will be inducted into the Order of the Orange and Black, the honor awarded to a student-athlete representing the highest ideals of Greenville University. In addition to conference and All-American honors, Reinneck Stearns set the Greenville women’s basketball record for three-pointers made in a career and finished in the top eight for assists, steals, three-pointers made in a season, free throws made, and total points.

The Homecoming Honor’s Banquet begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 21, in the Crum Recreation Center on GU’s campus. Guests can reserve a table or single tickets at greenville.edu/homecoming or by calling (618) 664-7119.

Greenville University welcomes the entire community to attend the 2023 homecoming events! Some events may require registration, and some may have a cost. Please check any schedule and registration requirements at www.greenville.edu/homecoming.