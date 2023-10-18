GU Homecoming Parade Friday

The Greenville University homecoming parade is Friday, October 20 at 4 p.m.

The parade begins at the student parking lot on South Street, goes to Charles Avenue, to College Avenue, to Second Street, then back to the starting point on South Street.

Those roads will be closed during the parade.

College Avenue, for the block in front of the Whitlock Music Center, will also be closed Friday after the parade for the Street Fair. The road will be closed the rest of the day through the start of the Panther 5K on Saturday morning.