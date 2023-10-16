GU Homecoming This Week

Three days of festivities will occur this week as Greenville University celebrates homecoming.

The event starts Thursday, October 19 with the GU choir performing in concert at 7 p.m. in the Whitlock Music Center. A reception will follow in the renovated Luzader Chapel.

Friday’s activities begin with a prayer event at 9:30 a.m. in Whitlock Music Center as President Davis expresses gratitude to God through the decades of GU history.

The homecoming parade is at 4 p.m. the consecration of the new residence hall, under construction along College Avenue, at 5 p.m.; and a street fair, with food trucks and live music, starting at 5:30 p.m. on the block of College Avenue along Whitlock Music Center.

A presentation event, “Rise Up, A Vision For The Future of GU,” will commence at 6 p.m. in Whitlock Music Center to share the goals, priorities, and projects of GU, and that will be followed with a concert by Michael W. Smith. Seating is limited and RSVPs are required.

Football and baseball alumni games are planned Friday.

The GU women’s volleyball team will be in action at 7 p.m. and there will be a bonfire at 8 p.m. at the Tidball Alumni House.

Saturday begins with the Panther 5K run/walk and children’s fun run. The rest of the day includes regular sports competitions, alumni games, the Homecoming Honors banquet, and various class reunions.

A complete schedule of homecoming events can be seen at https://www.greenville.edu/events-calendar/2023/10/19/homecoming-family-weekend