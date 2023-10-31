Halloween Night In Bond County

Two villages in Bond County are having trunk or treat events tonight.

The Pocahontas Trunk-or-Treat will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on the downtown square. There will be a street dance and hot chocolate will be provided.

Trunk-or-Treat in Sorento is also from 5 to 8 p.m. It will be set up in front of the village hall.

Greenville trick-or-treat hours are 5:30 to 8 p.m. this evening. Youths 12 years of age and younger are allowed.

Trick-or-treating in Mulberry Grove is from 5 to 8 p.m.

In Panama, youths can trick-or-treat from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.