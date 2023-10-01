Health Board Talks WNV, Kidney Health & Dental Clincs

During the Board of Health’s September meeting, Environmental Health Director Kailah Hilmes provided an update on several programs. Water testing kits are available for free at the health department and are for use on private well water systems. Six locations throughout the county were collection sites for mosquitoes this summer. 75 batches were tested and none have indicated West Nile Virus. Ticks will soon be added to the vector surveillance program and will be tested for Lyme Disease.

Free kidney and diabetes screenings were provided last month at the health department through the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois Twenty six people participated with 17 of those testing abnormally in one or more areas.

Staff members from the Dental Clinic recently provided their services in Bond County schools. To help students meet the Illinois State Board of Education’s requirements for dental exams, services provided included cleanings, fluoride treatments and the application of sealants. 108 students received services through clinics held at Mulberry Grove, Pocahontas, and Greenville schools.