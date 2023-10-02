Health Department Finance Update

During their most recent meeting, Bond County Health Department Administrator Sean Eifert told the board of health that an overall financial deficit of $33,680 was reported for the month of August. With delays in receiving tax revenue and grant disbursements, Eifert indicated financial improvements may not be seen until the start of fiscal year 2024. He noted revisions to the current fiscal year 2023 budget may be needed.

Health Departments throughout the state are working with the Illinois Association of Public Health Administrators to determine if a federal government shutdown will affect revenue. At this point in the year, IAPHA has indicated most federal funding has been transferred to the state, which will help decrease the likelihood of a negative financial impact to local public health departments.