Holy Family Accepting Thompson Scholarship Applications

HSHS Holy Family Hospital is accepting applications, November 1 through November 30. from those interested in the Viola Thompson Scholarship for the 2024 spring semester.

The scholarship fund supports students pursuing a career in the health care field. Anyone accepted into, or currently enrolled in a health care professional curriculum, offering a degree or certification, is eligible.

Once awarded, students remain eligible for ongoing semester scholarships, and other terms and conditions may apply.

The scholarship fund was created in 1981 in memory of Viola Thompson. She was a teacher and dedicated Christian woman who bequeathed $350,000 to the hospital to place into a trust for training nurses and other health care personnel.

Applications will be accepted online at hshsholyfamily.org/scholarships. Winners will be announced in January of 2024.

For more information, call the hospital at 690-3410 or email donnadothager@hshs.org.