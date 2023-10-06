HSHS Recommends People Get Flu Vaccine

As the colder months approach, health professionals from the HSHS Medical Group are encouraging citizens to reduce their risk of illness by getting the flu vaccine.

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone six months or older receive a yearly flu vaccine. Getting vaccinated is more important if you live with someone who is a high risk for complications from the flu.

That group includes older adults, pregnant women, young children, and people with chronic health problems, such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease or cancer.

Almost everyone should get a flu shot because even healthy people can get sick and pass it to others. Past vaccines won’t protect a person because flu viruses always change.

HSHS indicates it takes two weeks to build immunity to the flu virus, so try to get vaccinated by the end of October.

Flu shots are available at HSHS Medical Group drive-thru locations and primary care offices.

For more information, go online to HSHSMedicalGroup.org.