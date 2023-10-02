ISP Experiences 15th Scott’s Law Related Crash Of 2023

On September 30, 2023, at approximately 7:20 p.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a two-vehicle traffic crash involving an ISP Trooper’s squad car on Interstate 270 Eastbound, just west of the Missouri state line, Granite City, Madison County.

On the above date and time, an ISP Troop 8 Trooper was stationary in the right lane of Interstate 270 Eastbound just west of the Missouri state line, with emergency lights activated. The Trooper was assisting a motorist stalled in traffic when a Toyota Sequoia struck the rear of the ISP squad car. The Trooper was inside the squad car at the time of the crash and was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Toyota, 62-year-old Dwayne Samuel of Florissant, MO, was uninjured. Samuel was issued citations for Scott’s Law – Improper Passing of an Emergency Vehicle and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

So far this year, ISP has had 15 Move Over Law-related crashes. In 2022, ISP had 23 Move Over Law-related crashes where eight Troopers sustained injuries. ISP is reminding the public of the requirements of the Move Over Law, otherwise known as “Scott’s Law.” When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down AND move over. A person who violates Scott’s Law commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years. Additional information can be found at the following link: https://isp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/340d57cd956c453da2de25af804c268d