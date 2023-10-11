ISP Teaming Up With Local Law Enforcement & IDOT To Reduce Crashes

The Illinois State Police (ISP) is teaming up with the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office to build upon its increased traffic enforcement efforts along the I-70 corridor due to an increase in crashes. ISP and the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office will work together to conduct enforcement details targeting distracted driving, speeding, and other reckless driving behaviors. These details will be focused in and around constructions areas on I-70, as well as roads drivers are using for detours. ISP will use both marked and unmarked vehicles, along with other strategies, to enforce traffic violations and reduce crashes.

From March through June of this year, ISP conducted six Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Program (CVEP) details each month, seven details each month from July through September, and seven details are scheduled for October.

At the end of July, ISP worked with the Illinois Department of Transportation to conduct two details that resulted in:

27 commercial motor vehicle inspections

12 distractive driving citation

2 distractive driving warnings

1 speed citation

3 speed warning

2 warnings for other violations

1 seatbelt citation

1 following too closely citation

Later this month, ISP has scheduled another detail leveraging statewide patrol special operations groups to increase traffic safety in the area.

Each year in Illinois, hundreds of people die needlessly as the result of traffic related incidents. Hundreds more are seriously injured or permanently disabled, and millions of dollars of property damage occur. Avoid becoming a statistic by buckling up, don’t drive while drunk or impaired, don’t speed, and don’t drive while distracted.