Kaskaskia College Approves Fiscal Year 2024 Budget

The Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees held its monthly meeting on Monday, September 25, 2023. Board members included Bill Hawley (Odin), Linda Stover (Centralia), Louis Kalert (Centralia), Jim Beasley (Centralia), Craig Finke (Nashville), Laura Wedekemper (Shattuc), Bryan Holthaus (Carlyle) and Madison Johnson (Student Trustee).

The board unanimously approved the institution’s fiscal year 2024 budget. The college’s financial impact on the region is estimated at $52 million. During the board’s budget hearing before the regular meeting, KC Vice President of Administrative Services Judy Hemker informed the board that the college is fiscally sound and continues to be a good steward of taxpayers’ money. The institution also expects a nine-month reserve by the end of the fiscal year 2024, which aligns with the college’s reserve policy.

“The college remains fiscally solid because of Vice President Hemker and her team, who do an amazing job preparing the annual budget and working collaboratively with our faculty and staff to move our mission forward,” said KC President George Evans. “I truly appreciate their hard work and am thankful for their dedication.”

Trustees also agreed to a declaration that would move Women’s Basketball from Division I to Division II. With the resignation of the previous coach, KC Athletics took the opportunity to plan for the future of Women’s Basketball to be more successful. The primary difference between D1 and D2, outside the changing of competitors in each division, is the ability to offer housing scholarships. The move to Division II would take effect in the 2024-2025 season. KC currently has D2 sports in women’s soccer and men’s/women’s cross-country teams.

The board approved the purchases of:

Computer equipment for the Vandalia Art Gallery from ITsavvy, LLC of Chicago, IL, for $31,268.69.

Wireless digital radiography image receptors and software from Radiation Services of Greenwood, IN, for $41,000.

Renewal of Canvas Learning Management System from Instructure, Inc. of Salt Lake City, UT, for $77,251.

In personnel items, the board approved two new hires, including Jodie Simcox as a Buildings and Grounds Technician and Jyron Oliver as a Human Resources Generalist.