KC Hosting Visiting Writers Series Event October 11

Kaskaskia College will host a Visiting Writers Series event on Wednesday, October 11, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. on the main campus (in HB 145). The featured writer will be poet Lesley Brower.

Admission is free and open to the public. The event will include a literary reading, a Q& with the audience, and a book signing.

Lesley Brower is a poet and Assistant Professor of English at Kaskaskia College. Her work has appeared in The Missouri Review, Arkansas Review, Deep South, and The Emerson Review, among others, and her first book, Salt Lick Prayer, a collection of poems exploring the complexities and contradictions of family history, spiritual tradition, and connection with the natural world, was published by Finishing Line Press in 2017.

At the Visiting Writers Series, she will read a selection from her first book and poems from her current manuscript-in-progress, which explores the body, love, and trauma following the death of her husband.

The Visiting Writers Series aims to offer Kaskaskia College and the surrounding community an opportunity to see, meet, learn from, and interact with published and awarded authors and poets. Such events cultivate and encourage the appreciation of reading, writing, and the literary arts and inspire and enrich on a personal level.

These events are for mature audiences and have the potential to contain mature or challenging content. Please be advised that the literary content will include themes of death, grief, and sensitive mental health issues.

For more information, contact Kaskaskia College Professor Josh Woods at 618-545-3241.