KC Sweeps International Post-Secondary Dairy Cattle Judging Contest

It was a clean sweep for Kaskaskia College as they secured the Overall Team, Overall Reasons Team, High Individual and High Individual Reasons honors in the 33rd International Post-Secondary Dairy Cattle Judging Contest. The team consisted of Sophie Leach, Savannah Rice, Gage Wendling, and Gracen Hoffman and coached by Aaron Heinzmann. SUNY Cobleskill followed as the second-place team overall. To finish out the contest, Modesto Junior College, The Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute and Northeast Iowa Community College placed third through fifth, respectively. In the Practical Contest, Modesto Junior College placed first overall followed by The Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute and Kaskaskia College – Blue placing second and third, respectively.

Teams and individuals receiving recognition include:

Top Five Teams – Overall:

1. Kaskaskia College – Blue, 2,343, team members: Sophie Leach, Savannah Rice, Gage Wendling, and Gracen Hoffman coached by Aaron Heinzmann

2. SUNY Cobleskill, 2,233, team members: Whitney Yerina, Amber MacNeil, Madisyn Wright, and Mackinzie Meisner coached by Carrie Edsall

3. Modesto Junior College, 2,228, team members: Tyler Miranda, Morgan Ramirez, Paris Cabral, and Blake Zimmer coached by Nicole Morris

4. The Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute, 2,151, team members: Aurora Metz, Alex Zuber, and Max Dotterer coached by Royce Thornton

5. Northeast Iowa Community College, 2,122, team members: Peyton Luehmann, Cheyanne Troendle, Rebecca Schumann, and Kaylee Ferfecki coached by Blake Courtney

Top Ten Individuals – Overall:

1. Savannah Rice, 805, Kaskaskia College – Blue

2. Sophie Leach, 794, Kaskaskia College – Blue

3. Amber MacNeil, 765, SUNY Cobleskill

4. Paris Cabral, 753, Modesto Junior College

5. Kaylee Ferfecki, 750, Northeast Iowa Community College

6. Gage Wendling, 744, Kaskaskia College – Blue

7. Justin Ossman, 738, Lakeshore Technical College

8. Chalee Line, 736, Southwest Wisconsin Technical College

9. Whitney Yerina, 735, SUNY Cobleskill

10. Maya Bicksler, 734, Lakeshore Technical College

Top Five Teams – Reasons:

1. Kaskaskia College – Blue, 670, coached by Aaron Heinzmann

2. Modesto Junior College, 617, coached by Nicole Morris

3. SUNY Cobleskill, 607, coached by Carrie Edsall

4. The Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute, 594, coached by Royce Thornton

5. Northeast Iowa Community College, 564, coached by Blake Courtney

Top Ten Individuals – Reasons:

1. Savannah Rice, 233, Kaskaskia College – Blue

2. Sophie Leach, 228, Kaskaskia College – Blue

3. Amber MacNeil, 226, SUNY Cobleskill

4. Kaylee Ferfecki, 217, Northeast Iowa Community College

5. Paris Cabral, 211, Modesto Junior College

6. Gage Wendling, 209, Kaskaskia College – Blue

7. Rhianna Bruusema, 208, Michigan State Ag Tech

8. Morgan Ramirez, 207, Modesto Junior College

9. Alex Zuber, 202, The Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute

10. Aurora Metz, 200, The Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute

Top Five Teams – Practical Contest:

1. Modesto Junior College, 557

2. The Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute, 536

3. Kaskaskia College – Blue, 535

4. Southwest Technical College #4, 483

5. Southwest Technical College #5, 469

Top Five Teams – Linear Contest:

1. Kaskaskia College – Blue, 340

2. The Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute, 320

3. Modesto Junior College, 315

4. Southwest Technical College #4, 280

5. Southwest Technical College #5, 250

Top Five Teams – Corrective Mating:

1. Modesto Junior College, 176

2. Kaskaskia College – Blue, 175

3. Southwest Technical College #4, 157

4. Northeast Iowa Community College, 155

5. The Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute, 147

Top Five Teams – Grade Class:

1. Modesto Junior College, 100

2. The Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute, 90

3. Kaskaskia College – Blue, 90

4. Southwest Technical College #5, 90

5. Kaskaskia College – White, 80

Top Five Teams – Registered Class:

1. The Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute, 192

2. Northeast Iowa Community College, 190

3. Modesto Junior College, 176

4. Southwest Technical College #5, 174

5. Southwest Technical College #4, 158

The International Post-Secondary Dairy Cattle Judging Contest is made possible in part through the generous support of Platinum Level Sponsor, Channel Seed; Silver Sponsor, Bio-Vet, Inc.; and additional supporters including Hoard’s Dairyman, International Protein Sires, Select Sires, Inc., St. Jacobs ABC, STgenetics, Trans Ova Genetics and Vita Plus Corporation.

