Library Do Something Nice Day Oct 5

Thursday is another special day at the Greenville Public Library.

Do Something Nice Day allows you to help yourself or other library users.

Library Director Jo Keillor explains the library’s observance of the occasion will offer patrons the option to have some of their fines reduced, or to pass that savings along to another patron. If you check out materials, you can draw an envelope, containing amounts from 15 cents to $5. That can be applied to your fines, banked to offset future fines, or passed along to others.

Click below to hear more:

The library is open Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information call 664-3115.