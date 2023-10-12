Madison County Clerk Voter Registration Reminder

The Madison County Clerk’s Office initiated the biannual Voter Registration ‘clean up’ in mid-August. You should have received your Voter Registration card by now. If you have received a card of a deceased family member or a card of a person who previously lived at your address, it is important to take the following steps:

Deceased member: Either come to the office and/or send a letter to the office to notify us in writing so we can cancel their registration.

Non-residing family member: Send us notification in writing stating that this voter has moved out of our county, and we can cancel their registration.

All others: Return card via post office or to our office so we can send out a second notice (Address Verification Form) to our office. If we do not receive a response for this second notice the voter is placed on inactive status for 2 Federal Elections. They are cancelled after this time.

The Voter Registration Cards are non-forwardable, so the cards that come back with a yellow sticker or out of county address will receive second notices, which ARE forwardable. If we do not receive a reply from the second notice you are placed in the inactive status.

It is up to everyone to work together to maintain accurate and updated voter rolls. Officials urge you to open your mail and respond accordingly. Second notices have decreased by 2000 in the last two years ago which appears to mean that Madison County Citizens are more conscientious.

The Madison County Clerks’ Office address is 157 North Main St., Ste 109, Edwardsville, Illinois. The phone number is 618-692-6290.