Many Halloween Events Throughout The Area

Many Halloween events are planned in the Bond County area in the next few days.

The annual Greenville Chamber of Commerce Trunk or Treat was held Thursday.

The Smithboro Trunk or Treat is Friday, October 27 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Smithboro fire house.

A trunk or treat event is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, October 27 at the Bond County Fairgrounds in Greenville. Bounce houses, food trucks, a hayride and an Air Evac helicopter are planned.

The Panama Trunk or Treat is Saturday, October 28 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the community center. Doors open for the dance at 5:30 p.m. and the costume contest will take place at 7 p.m.

Keyesport’s annual Halloween Parade is Saturday, October 28, starting near the fire house. Signup is from noon to 1:30 p.m., and lineup starts at 1. There are several categories for entries.

In Mulberry Grove, Cub Scout Pack 59 is holding its annual Trunk or Treat Saturday, October 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the First Church of Christ. Parking begins at 4 p.m.

A Halloween Parade will be held in New Douglas Saturday, October 28. The parade starts at 5 p.m. and a trunk or treat will follow.

The Too Cute To Spook Halloween Pumpkin Parade will be held Saturday, October 28 in Breese. Lineup starts at 2 p.m. and the parade begins to roll at 2:30. Judging is at 3 p.m. The event is free and includes many Main Street activities from 3 to 6:30 p.m. The Breese Chamber of Commerce and Breese Jr. Women’s Club are sponsoring the events.

Sorento and Pocahontas will have their trunk or treat events on Tuesday, October 31. Sorento’s is in front of the village office from 5 to 8 p.m., and Pocahontas’ is from 5 to 8 p.m. on the downtown square and will include a street dance.

Bond County Project Parenting is holding a Halloween Playgroup activity on Tuesday, October 31. Bond County families with a child under the age of three, are invited to the playgroup, which will be at the Greenville Free Methodist Church from 10 to 11 a.m. Halloween Day. Kids can dress in costume or Halloween colors. Stations will include snacks, sensory play, pumpkin carving and more. Families can RSVP on the Project Parenting Facebook page or by calling 664-5009, option 2.