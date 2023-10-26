Military Moms Seek Donations

Military Moms of Bond County is once again seeking donations for its Operation Care Package program.

Operation Care Package supports Bond County military members by providing them necessary and luxury items, plus handmade cards from the community during the holiday season.

There are currently about 40 Bond County natives serving our country.

Donations are being accepted now through the evening of November 9. Go to the Military Moms of Bond County Facebook page to see what items are accepted and where they can be dropped off in the county.

Updated addresses of Bond County military members should be submitted by October 31 to Dianah Kuhl-Troemel at boconavymom@gmail.com. Her phone number is 578-1808.

Packing will be done at 9 a.m. November11 at the Kingsbury Park District office and volunteers are welcome.